2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Diversicare Healthcare Services reports Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 5 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc

* Diversicare announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $97.9 million versus $95.2 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

