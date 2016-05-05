版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Entertainment reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 5 Golden Entertainment Inc

* Golden entertainment announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $91 million versus $12.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐