BRIEF-Internap Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.12

May 5 Internap Corp

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $75.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $77.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.82, revenue view $311.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $310 million to $320 million

* Sees fy capital expenditures $40 million - $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

