版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Threshold Pharmaceuticals Q1 revenue $110 mln

May 5 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue $110 million

* Net loss for q1 of 2016 was $7.9 million compared to $11.2 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐