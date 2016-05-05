版本:
BRIEF-Crossamerica declares quarterly distribution increase

May 5 Crossamerica Partners Lp

* Crossamerica partners lp: declares 8th consecutive quarterly distribution increase

* Quarterly distribution of $0.5975 per unit attributable to q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

