BRIEF-Oncomed Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.90

May 5 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oncomed pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.90

* Q1 revenue $6.4 million versus $9.7 million

* Existing cash is anticipated to fund company operations through q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

