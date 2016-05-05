版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Hallmark Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.21

May 5 Hallmark Financial Services Inc

* Hallmark financial services, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue fell 2 percent to $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

