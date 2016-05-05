版本:
BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Q1 loss per share $1.41

May 5 Cheniere Energy Inc

* Cheniere energy, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

