版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Clean Energy Fuels Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

May 5 Clean Energy Fuels Corp

* Clean energy reports 77.5 million gallons delivered and revenue of $95.8 million for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $95.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $89.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $89.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐