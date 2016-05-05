版本:
BRIEF-GSI Technology Q4 revenue $12.2 million

May 5 Gsi Technology Inc :

* Quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 revenue $12.2 million versus $13.1 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $12.2 million to $13.2 million

* Expect gross margin of approximately 48% to 50% in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

