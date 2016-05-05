BRIEF-Trilogy Energy Corp reports qtrly FFO per share $0.07

May 5 Trilogy Energy Corp.

* Announces financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2016

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.07

* Reported sales volumes for q1 of 2016 were lower at 22,786 boe/d as compared to 24,171 boe/d for q4 of 2015