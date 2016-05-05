版本:
BRIEF-FireEye reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.98

May 5 Fireeye Inc

* Fireeye reports strong first quarter results as growth of platform billings accelerates

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.47

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.98

* Q1 revenue $168 million versus i/b/e/s view $171.8 million

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.38 to $0.40

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $1.20 to $1.27

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $178 million to $185 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $780 million to $810 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

