BRIEF-FireEye reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.98

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Fireeye Inc
* Fireeye reports strong first quarter results as growth of platform billings accelerates
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.47
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.98
* Q1 revenue $168 million versus i/b/e/s view $171.8 million
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.38 to $0.40
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $1.20 to $1.27
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $178 million to $185 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $780 million to $810 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.