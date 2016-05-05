版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Altus Group says under IFRS accounting, Q1 loss $0.06 per share

May 5 Altus Group

* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Says under IFRS accounting, loss for Q1 was $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐