BRIEF-Pegasystems reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.11

May 5 Pegasystems Inc

* Pegasystems announces financial results for first quarter of 2016

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $ 0.11

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $ 0.23

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $800 million

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share about $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $173.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.95

* Qtrly total revenue $178.9 million $153.9 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $780.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

