BRIEF-Pegasystems reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.11

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Pegasystems Inc
* Pegasystems announces financial results for first quarter of 2016
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $ 0.11
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $ 0.23
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $800 million
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share about $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $173.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.95
* Qtrly total revenue $178.9 million $153.9 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $780.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
