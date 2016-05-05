BRIEF-Intersect ENT reports Q1 loss per share $0.29

May 5 Intersect Ent Inc

* Intersect ent reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $78 million to $80 million

* Q1 revenue $16.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.9 million

* Company is also maintaining its outlook for gross margins in range of 80-81% for 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)