2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Acadia Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.45

May 5 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acadia pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

