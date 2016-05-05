版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-CyberArk Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

May 5 CyberArk Software Ltd :

* CyberArk announces strong first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $46.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $43.4 million

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $47.5 million to $48.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $209 million to $211 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $206.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $47.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $206.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

