2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-PennantPark qtrly sales $29.9 million

May 5 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd :

* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly sales $29.9 million

* Qtrly net investment income per common share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

