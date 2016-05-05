BRIEF-Diodes Q1 adj earnings per share $0.12

May 5 Diodes Inc :

* Diodes Incorporated reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue was $222.7 million, which included first full quarter of Pericom acquisition, increasing 8.0 percent from $206.2 million in q1

* "for Q2 of 2016, we expect to grow revenue to a range between $230 million and $240 million, or up 3.3 to 7.7 percent sequentially"

* "for Q2 of 2016, we expect to grow revenue to a range between $230 million and $240 million, or up 3.3 to 7.7 percent sequentially"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $235.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S