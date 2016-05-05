版本:
BRIEF-Tumi Holdings Q1 same store sales rose 0.8 pct

May 5 Tumi Holdings Inc :

* Tumi Holdings announces financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 sales $118.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.4 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 0.8 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

