BRIEF-Esterline reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

May 5 Esterline Technologies Corp

* Esterline reports fiscal 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50 including items

* Q2 revenue $490.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $466.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

