BRIEF-Anworth Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22

May 5 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp :

* Anworth reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.22

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

