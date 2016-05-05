版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Echelon Q1 revenue $8.6 million

May 5 Echelon Corp :

* Echelon reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $8.6 million

* Sees q2 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.26 to $0.40

* Sees q2 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.31 to $0.46

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $7.5 million to $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

