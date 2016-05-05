版本:
BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies Q1 loss per share $0.17

May 5 Synchronoss Technologies Inc :

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc Announces strong first quarter results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $145.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $144.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Over-Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

