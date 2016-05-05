BRIEF-Yelp reports Q1 loss per share $0.20

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Yelp Inc
* Yelp announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $690 million to $702 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $167 million to $171 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 27 percent
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up about 26 percent
* Q1 revenue $158.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $155.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $93 million to $105 million
* Q2 revenue view $167.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $691.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $21 million to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
