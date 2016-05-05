版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Yelp reports Q1 loss per share $0.20

May 5 Yelp Inc

* Yelp announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $690 million to $702 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $167 million to $171 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 27 percent

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up about 26 percent

* Q1 revenue $158.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $155.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $93 million to $105 million

* Q2 revenue view $167.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $691.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $21 million to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐