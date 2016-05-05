版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Marcus & Millichap Q1 earnings per share $0.38

May 5 Marcus & Millichap Inc :

* Marcus & Millichap Inc. Reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 revenue $164.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $144.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

