BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 5 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc

* Q1 revenue $1.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $991,000

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $990670.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

