BRIEF-Arista Networks Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Arista Networks Inc :
* Arista Networks Inc Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 revenue $242.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $234.9 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $259 million to $265 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $253.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.