版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Arista Networks Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

May 5 Arista Networks Inc :

* Arista Networks Inc Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 revenue $242.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $234.9 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $259 million to $265 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $253.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐