BRIEF-Control4 Q1 revenue $43 million

May 5 Control4 Corp :

* Control4 announces financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $43 million

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20

* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share view $0.67 to $0.76

* Sees Q2 revenue $49.3 million to $51.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 non GAAP earnings per share $0.67 to $0.76 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $198 million to $202 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

