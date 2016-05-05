BRIEF-Control4 Q1 revenue $43 million

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Control4 Corp :
* Control4 announces financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue $43 million
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20
* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share view $0.67 to $0.76
* Sees Q2 revenue $49.3 million to $51.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 non GAAP earnings per share $0.67 to $0.76 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $198 million to $202 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
