BRIEF-Universal Electronics Q1 earnings per share $0.50

May 5 Universal Electronics Inc :

* Universal Electronics reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.71 to $0.81

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 sales $151.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $156.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Universal electronics inc sees for q2 of 2016, adjusted pro forma net sales to range between $167.0 million and $175.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S