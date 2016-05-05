版本:
BRIEF-Akebia Q1 loss per share $0.70

May 5 Akebia Therapeutics Inc :

* Akebia announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

