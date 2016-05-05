版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Envestnet reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 5 Envestnet Inc

* Envestnet reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue rose 37 percent to $131.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

