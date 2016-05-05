版本:
BRIEF-Xenoport Q1 loss per share $0.23

May 5 Xenoport Inc :

* Xenoport reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $14.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

