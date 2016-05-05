版本:
BRIEF-Devry Education expects Q4 revenue to fall 2-3 percent

May 5 Devry Education Group Announces Third

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.71 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 revenue $474.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $466.1 million

* Sees Q4 revenue down 2 to 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue is expected to decrease 2 to 3 percent

* Q4 revenue view $462.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

