公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Seritage Growth reports Q1 FFO per share $0.53

May 5 Seritage Growth Properties

* Seritage Growth Properties reports first quarter 2016 operating results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.59

* Q1 FFO per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

