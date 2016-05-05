版本:
BRIEF-Zayo Group Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.08

May 5 Zayo Group Holdings Inc :

* Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Reports financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $478 million versus i/b/e/s view $473.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly bookings of $7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

