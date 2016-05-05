版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Hercules Capital announces qtrly dividend of $0.31 per share

May 5 Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules announces first quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share

* Distributable net operating income $0.32 per share for quarter; net investment income $20.1 million versus $13 million for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

