BRIEF-Tremor Video sees Q2 revenue $39.5 mln-$41.5 mln

May 5 Tremor Video Inc

* Tremor Video reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 9 percent to $34.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Sees Q2 total spend $57 - $59 million

* Sees FY total spend $255 - $265 million

* Sees FY adjusted ebitda $0 - $5 million

* Q2 revenue view $42.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $39.5 - $41.5 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted ebitda $0 - $1 million

* Sees FY revenue $180 - $190 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $35.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $187.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

