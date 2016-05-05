BRIEF-Tremor Video sees Q2 revenue $39.5 mln-$41.5 mln

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Tremor Video Inc
* Tremor Video reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 9 percent to $34.6 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Sees Q2 total spend $57 - $59 million
* Sees FY total spend $255 - $265 million
* Sees FY adjusted ebitda $0 - $5 million
* Q2 revenue view $42.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue $39.5 - $41.5 million
* Sees Q2 adjusted ebitda $0 - $1 million
* Sees FY revenue $180 - $190 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $35.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $187.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
