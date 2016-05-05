版本:
BRIEF-Eldorado resorts Q1 earnings per share $ 0.07

May 5 Eldorado Resorts Inc

* Eldorado Resorts' first quarter net revenue rises 0.8% to $213.6 million and adjusted ebitda increases 17.3% to $38.3 million

* Q1 revenue $213.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

