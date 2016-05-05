版本:
BRIEF-Activision Blizzard reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.45

May 5 Activision Blizzard

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $1.46 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $812.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

