BRIEF-Egain reports Q3 loss per share $0.11

May 5 Egain Corp

* Egain announces fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $16.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

