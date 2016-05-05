版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

May 5 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc

* Net 1 ueps technologies, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 20 percent to $134.7 million

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Qtrly fundamental earnings per share $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐