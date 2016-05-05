版本:
BRIEF-Durect Corporation Q1 revenue $3.6 million

May 5 Durect Corp

* Durect corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results and update of programs

* Q1 revenue $3.6 million

* Durect corp says qtrly loss per share $0.06)

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

