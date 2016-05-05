版本:
BRIEF-Sunpower reports Q1 loss per share $0.62

May 5 Sunpower Corp Sees Q2 Fiscal 2016 Non

* Sunpower reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $328.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap revenue $310 million to $360 million; sees fy non-gaap revenue $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion

* Q1 gaap revenue $384.9 million versus $440.9 million; q1 loss per share $0.62

* Q1 non-gaap revenue $433.6 million versus $430.6 million; q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

