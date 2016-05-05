版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Trupanion reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 5 Trupanion Inc

* Trupanion reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $42.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

