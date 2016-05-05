版本:
BRIEF-Scientific Games reports Q1 loss per share $1.07

May 5 Scientific Games Corp

* Scientific games reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $682 million versus i/b/e/s view $693.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $1.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

