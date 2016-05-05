BRIEF-Copa Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $2.74

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Copa Holdings Sa
* Copa holdings reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.66 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $2.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $557.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $548.2 million
* Qtrly consolidated load factor came in at 77.4%, 0.9 percentage points above 1q15
* Says for 1q16, passenger traffic (rpms) grew 3.6% on a 2.4% capacity expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
