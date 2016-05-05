版本:
BRIEF-Copa Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $2.74

May 5 Copa Holdings Sa

* Copa holdings reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.66 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $2.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $557.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $548.2 million

* Qtrly consolidated load factor came in at 77.4%, 0.9 percentage points above 1q15

* Says for 1q16, passenger traffic (rpms) grew 3.6% on a 2.4% capacity expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

