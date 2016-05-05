版本:
BRIEF-Geron Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 5 Geron Corp

* Geron corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results and recent events

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $749,000

* Q1 revenue view $193,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

