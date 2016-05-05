版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Achaogen reports Q1 loss per share $0.66

May 5 Achaogen Inc

* Achaogen reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.66

* Achaogen Inc says contract revenue totaled $5.8 million for q1 of 2016 compared to $4.9 million for same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐