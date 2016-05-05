版本:
BRIEF-Iridex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 5 Iridex Corp

* Iridex reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $11.6 million to $11.9 million

* Q1 revenue $11.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

